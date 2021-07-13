Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan man beats father to death for slapping his son
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan man beats father to death for slapping his son

Fifty-year-old Vesta collapsed after the fight. Jayanti Lal told the police that he wanted to take his father to the hospital the next morning, but he had died by then
READ FULL STORY
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 03:48 PM IST

A man killed his father for slapping his son in Kushalgarh area of Banswara, Rajasthan. He has been detained by the police.

On Sunday night, 50-year-old Vesta slapped his 8-year-old grandson, who was allegedly misbehaving. Jayanti Lal, the boy’s father, had returned on Saturday from Ahmedabad, where he works as a daily wage labourer, and was outside when the incident took place.The boy then asked their neighbour to call his father, said Pradeep Kumar, circle inspector, Kushalgarh.

Jayanti Lal confronted his father Vesta at home, fought with him, and beat him with a stick.

Also Read | Rajasthan teen abducted by 4, then raped in moving car: Cops

Kumar said Vesta collapsed after the fight. Jayanti Lal told the police that he wanted to take his father to the hospital the next morning, but he had died by then.

Kumar said that the body has been sent for an autopsy and the report is awaited, and Jayanti Lal has been arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.