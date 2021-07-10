Rajasthan teen abducted by 4, then raped in moving car: Cops

JAIPUR: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by four men when she went to fetch water from a borewell and raped by them in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said on Friday.

The rape survivor’s father told the police that his daughter had gone to fetch water from the borewell when she was taken away by the suspects in a vehicle. They kept driving around in the area while they first took turns to rape her in the vehicle. Later they took her to the forest where she was again raped .

Police said the villagers caught hold of three persons but they were able to escape in the commotion that followed. The father also alleged that the accused threatened him.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven people at three places and later dumped by the roadside. Her father told the police that she was initially abducted by three men who raped her and later took her around to two other villages where their four friends also raped her.

The police are yet to make an arrest in the two cases.

On June 29, a 12-year-old was abducted and gang-raped by three people on June 29 when she went to feed the cattle. Two people have been arrested in this case.