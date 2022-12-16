Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
15-year-old girl killed by stalker in Rajasthan’s Jalore

jaipur news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 03:04 PM IST

The accused was forcing the girl to have a relationship with him and the victim’s family had earlier filed a case of harassment against him

Police said the body of the girl was handed over to her family members after post-mortem. (Representative Image)
ByMukesh Mathur

A stalker allegedly murdered a 15-year-old girl near her house in Budtara village under Ahore police station in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Thursday late evening, police said on Friday.

The girl had gone to defecate behind her house when the accused Purshottam Valmiki, aged around 20 years, started running after her and hit her neck with a sword leaving her dead on the spot, they added.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Anukrati Ujjaniya said the accused also threatened the villagers holding the sword in his hand, but he was caught and thrashed by them. The girl was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The accused was detained shortly after the incident and was later placed under arrest. The body of the girl was handed over to her family members after post-mortem on Friday morning. The ASP said a complaint has been lodged by victim’s uncle Aada Ram under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 354 (sexual harassment).

Ujjaniya said as per the primary investigation, the accused was forcing the girl to have a relationship with him. The victim’s family had earlier filed a case of harassment against him and he was arrested.

