16 inmates throw chilli powder in eyes of guards, flee from Rajasthan jail

16 prisoners at Phalodi sub-jail in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district escaped on Monday evening after first throwing black pepper powder in the eyes of jail guards and then beating them up into submission, claimed officials
By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 09:22 AM IST
(Shutterstock) The authorities have ordered an investigation to find out if the escape was pre-planned.

16 prisoners at Phalodi sub-jail in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district escaped on Monday evening after first throwing black pepper powder in the eyes of jail guards and then beating them up into submission, claimed officials. The incident is reported to have taken place around 8:30 pm.

“Of the escaped prisoners, three are from Bihar and the rest are from Phalodi, Baap and Lohawat areas of Jodhpur. Most of the inmates were booked in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases. First, they threw chilli in the eyes of the female guard deployed at the food mess. She fell to the ground and got injured,” said Phalodi sub-divisional magistrate Yashpal Ahuja who reached the spot after the incident along with senior officials.

He said all police stations have been informed about the escape and they were on high vigil. “Public places are being checked and barricading has been placed at several exit points of the town. Nearby localities and CCTV footages are being scanned. Buses, trains, and other vehicles are also being checked. We are also investigating if the escape was pre-panned,” Ahuja said.

Union minister and BJP’s MP from Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the incident marked failure of the state government.

“Law and order in the state is in a critical shape including the condition of prisons,” Shekhawat said.

