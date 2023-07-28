Pak girl, trying to book return ticket without passport, held at Jaipur airport

The Jaipur Airport police on Friday detained a 16-year-old girl, a Pakistani national, who failed to produce a passport and visa for booking a return ticket to Pakistan, said officials familiar with the matter.

Police have identified the girl Ghazal Parveen, a resident of Lahore in Pakistan, who arrived in India three years ago with her aunt. They both were staying in Sikar’s Shrimadhopur since then, said police.

On Friday, she visited the airport with two other men to get a ticket as she wanted to return to her country but was detained by the airport police.

Dikpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Jaipur airport police station said, “We have also held the two men who were with the girl. The girl said she travelled to India three years ago on a flight, but has no idea how her aunt visited the country without any documents. We are still interrogating the girl. Her aunt will also be questioned later.”

