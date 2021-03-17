18 tribal women from Rajasthan find new purpose, thanks to 2 women

18 tribal women from Rajasthan’s Udaipur belt have cleared the written test for police constable’s recruitment and are now waiting to clear the physical part of the examination to become constables of Rajasthan police. These women were among the 38 tribal women including widows and those from poor financial backgrounds, who were given the opportunity to transform their lives by two senior officials, Binita Thakur, who was earlier posted as Udaipur range IG and Anandhi, who was earlier posted as former Udaipur collector.

“Many tribal women living in Udaipur division are facing either social or economic problems. Last year, our police department along with district collector Anandi decided to coach them and roped-in a private institute,” said Binita Thakur, who is now additional director general of police (ADGP) in Rajasthan. Her companion in the mission, Anandhi, is currently deputy director of Mussoorie based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

Thakur added that while the police and district administration arranged for their accommodation and food, the private institute coached them.

“During the lockdown, the coaching was affected for sometime but as soon as restrictions were eased, it resumed. During the lockdown, they were even given online coaching. Officials of district administration and police also used to give one lecture on a daily basis,” said Thakur.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Sanjay Kumar, additional SP Swati Sharma, the then Udaipur Range IG Binita Thakur, the then collector Anandhi, along with trainers at Anushka Academy were prominent forces involved in this project. Now deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Chetna Bhati is training the selected women for the physical endurance examination.

One of the candidates to have cleared the written test, Iltaja Khan, 23, is a resident of Sallopat village in Banswara, who was turned out of her house by her parents after she refused to marry. “I stayed in an NGO in Udaipur from March 2, 2019 to November 2020 and got coached from 11am to 5 pm to become a police constable,” she says.

Another candidate Asha Meena (28) said her husband died in a road accident after a few years of marriage, leaving her with the responsibility to raise three children. “For the past one year, I took coaching and cleared the exam. Now, I have got a new direction to live,” said Meena.