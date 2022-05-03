Jodhpur tense on Eid after clashes, cops among many injured; CM appeals for calm

Two groups clashed in Jodhpur town’s Jalori Gate area late on Monday after a dispute over raising religious flags in the area ahead of Eid, prompting authorities to suspend internet services and issue appeals for peace. Four police personnel were among those injured while trying to disperse the stone-pelting mob, police said in Jodhpur, the home town of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Fresh clashes were reported on Tuesday morning.

Gehlot appealed for peace, saying it was unfortunate that the clash between two groups has led to tension. “The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs,” the chief minister tweeted.

Communal tension broke out again after offering namaz at Eidgah near Jalori gate on Tuesday morning. Police said some stone pelting took place again in the morning and some vehicles were damaged.

Police said the situation is under control and the adequate force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

The precise trigger for the communal tension is still unclear.

Police said the incident took place at about 11.30pm when some people were installing religious flags ahead of Eid at Jalori gate, a commercial area in the heart of the city.

Some people objected to the flags, which led to heated exchange of words and clashes. News agency ANI said some miscreants removed some flags that had been put up.

As news spread in the area, scores of people came on the streets. Police officers said local officials appeared to have managed to settle the issue and dispersed the crowd by about 12.30-1am but people regrouped later and started throwing stones at each other, and the police.

The police used force and tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob and barricaded the entire Jalori gate area was barricaded.

According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services were suspended in Jodhpur from 1am.

