2 Rajasthan govt officials arrested, phones of 2 senior IAS officers seized

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested two officials of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5 lakh. The ACB has also seized mobile phones of RSLDC chairman Niraj K Pawan and MD Pradeep Gawande, both Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

The director general of police (DGP), ACB, BL Soni said that Ashok Sangwan, scheme coordinator, and Rahul Kumar Garg, manager, were caught red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹5 lakh from the complainant to clear pending bills, totalling ₹1.5 crore.

The bribe was sought in exchange for an offer to clear payment to the firm for work under the skill development scheme, refund of the security amount deposited, and for removing the firm from the black list, DGP Soni said.

Soni said after a verification of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested both the accused.

The ACB has also seized nine chambers in the RSLDC including that of Niraj K Pawan, and it took mobile phones belonging to IAS officers Pawan and Gawande in their possession for examination since they are also under investigation. In May 2016, Neeraj K Pawan, a 2003-batch IAS officer, was arrested by the ACB for his alleged involvement in a corruption case in the health department.

Additional director general, ACB, Dinesh MN said search was being conducted at the residence of the accused and a case will be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.