2 Rajasthan police constables killed in firing by suspected drug peddlers

Two policemen from Rajasthan police were killed in two incidents of firing by suspected drug smugglers in Bhilwara on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said police officials. The incidents of firing took place four hours apart at police barricades at Kotdi and Raika respectively. The accused have not been arrested so far.

Additional superintendent of police, Shahpura, Vimal Singh said barricades were put at Kotdi police station area first following intelligence input of movement of suspected drugs peddlers.

“When the suspected accused, who were in a SUV, passed through the barricading at Kotdi around 11pm on Saturday, they started firing, killing one of the constables on the spot. Following the incident, barricading was done in other areas and the accused passed through Raika police station area four hours later at around 3am, when they shot down another constable, when the police tried to stop the vehicle,” Singh said.

The dead constables were identified as Omkar Raika and Pawan Chaudhary.

Superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Sharma and inspector general of police (IGP) Ajmer range reached the spot of the second shooting incident and all police stations of the district were put on alert at night.

Police have put up barricades across the district in the hope to catch the accused but without any success so far. The police suspect that the accused either fled to another district or were hiding in the forest.

“It is suspected that the accused were involved in the smuggling of opium, as the harvest season has begun,” said Singh.