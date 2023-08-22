Rajasthan man dies by suicide hours after being accused of rape: Police
Aug 22, 2023 06:32 PM IST
Police said the abetment to suicide case has been registered against four men and a woman who accused him of trying to rape her
BARMER: A 20-year-old man accused of rape by a woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer died by suicide late on Monday, police said.
Police said the man jumped into a water tank to die by suicide on Monday evening after he was accused by a woman of trying to rape her.
Bijrad police station house officer Guman Singh said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the woman and four people on a complaint by the man’s family. They alleged that the woman filed a false case against their son.
Police said the man’s body has been sent for autopsy.
