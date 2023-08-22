News / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan man dies by suicide hours after being accused of rape: Police

Rajasthan man dies by suicide hours after being accused of rape: Police

ByMukesh Mathrani
Aug 22, 2023 06:32 PM IST

Police said the abetment to suicide case has been registered against four men and a woman who accused him of trying to rape her

BARMER: A 20-year-old man accused of rape by a woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer died by suicide late on Monday, police said.

Bijrad SHO Guman Singh said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered on a complaint by the man’s family (Getty Images)
Bijrad SHO Guman Singh said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered on a complaint by the man’s family (Getty Images)

Police said the man jumped into a water tank to die by suicide on Monday evening after he was accused by a woman of trying to rape her.

Bijrad police station house officer Guman Singh said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the woman and four people on a complaint by the man’s family. They alleged that the woman filed a false case against their son.

Police said the man’s body has been sent for autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out