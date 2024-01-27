3 killed in truck-camper collision in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu: Police

Jaipur: At least three persons were killed and one injured after their camper vehicle hit a tractor taking a U-turn from the wrong side in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place in the district’s Udaipurwati area late on Friday night. The truck driver has been absconding since the accident.

“We have seized the vehicle which he left in the midway, and are searching for the driver,” said Udaipurwati station house officer (SHO) Mangilal Meena.

According to Meena, the Jhunjhunu-bound tractor carrying bricks from Udaipurwati took a U-turn from the wrong side to avoid the potholes on the road near the Indrapura powerhouse when a speeding camper coming from its behind collided with the tractor, leaving three of the four passengers dead on the spot, and injuring another.

The deceased have been identified as the camper driver Mohit Bhati (30), Mahesh Mahalla (25), and Mukesh (35).

Meena said that the bodies were sent to the local district hospital for an autopsy while the one injured person was discharged after primary treatment.

“No case has been lodged so far. However, we will arrest the tractor driver once the family members lodge a formal complaint,” said the SHO.