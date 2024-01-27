 3 killed in truck-camper collision in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu: Police - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur / 3 killed in truck-camper collision in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu: Police

3 killed in truck-camper collision in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 27, 2024 05:55 PM IST

Police said the incident took place in the district’s Udaipurwati area late on Friday night. The truck driver has been absconding since the accident.

Jaipur: At least three persons were killed and one injured after their camper vehicle hit a tractor taking a U-turn from the wrong side in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place in the district’s Udaipurwati area late on Friday night. The truck driver has been absconding since the accident.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“We have seized the vehicle which he left in the midway, and are searching for the driver,” said Udaipurwati station house officer (SHO) Mangilal Meena.

According to Meena, the Jhunjhunu-bound tractor carrying bricks from Udaipurwati took a U-turn from the wrong side to avoid the potholes on the road near the Indrapura powerhouse when a speeding camper coming from its behind collided with the tractor, leaving three of the four passengers dead on the spot, and injuring another.

The deceased have been identified as the camper driver Mohit Bhati (30), Mahesh Mahalla (25), and Mukesh (35).

Meena said that the bodies were sent to the local district hospital for an autopsy while the one injured person was discharged after primary treatment.

“No case has been lodged so far. However, we will arrest the tractor driver once the family members lodge a formal complaint,” said the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On