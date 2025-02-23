3 members of a family from Noida killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan

Bharatpur: Three people of a family from Noida were killed while a woman sustained injuries after their car rammed into a truck from the back side in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Sunday, police said. Four members of the family were returning to Noida after a visit to Gareeb Das Maharaj temple in Dausa in Rajasthan.

The accident took place under police station Kolwa on Delhi-Mumbai expressway when the four members of the family were returning to Noida after a visit to Gareeb Das Maharaj temple in Dausa.

The deceased were identified as Lalit Singh, 30, his father Mahipal Singh, 60, and mother Geeta Kanwar, 58, while Lalit Singh’s wife Pooja Devi sustained injuries.

“All injured were rushed to Dausa district hospital where doctors declared three of them dead while a woman is undergoing treatment,” Kolwa police station’s head constable Dharam Singh said.

Lalit Singh was married to Pooja Devi on February 3 and the family visited the temple for blessings after the wedding.

The bodies will be handed over to family members after post-mortem, police said.