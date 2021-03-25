Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 3 soldiers die, 5 injured after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rajasthan
MAR 25, 2021
Three soldiers were killed and another five injured on Thursday when the Army vehicle they were travelling in overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said.

"The Gypsy overturned and caught fire. Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died," Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari said.

The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.

