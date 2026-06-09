7 dead in massive fire at illegal firecracker warehouse in Jaipur

Seven people, including a child, were killed after a massive fire broke out at an illegal firecracker warehouse in a residential area of Jaipur’s Kho Nagoriyan area on Tuesday morning.

Jaipur: Police officials at the site after a fire broke out in a factory operated in a small house in Jaipur's Kho-Nagorian area. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the incident took place at 11 am at a facility near an ITI College in the Ayesha Nagar Talai area.

Jaipur district collector Sandeep Nayak said three people died on the spot due to severe burns, while another succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital. Three more later succumbed to their injuries

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari said six people were brought to the hospital, including one who was declared dead on arrival. Three more people died within hours of being brought to the hospital due to the extensive burn injuries sustained in the incident.

The two surviving victims undergoing treatment at the hospital are also in a serious condition. Doctors are making every effort to save them, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jaipur police commissioner Sachin Mittal said the warehouse was operating illegally in a residential area. “Action will be taken against its owner. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will become clear after a thorough investigation,” Mittal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaipur police commissioner Sachin Mittal said the warehouse was operating illegally in a residential area. “Action will be taken against its owner. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will become clear after a thorough investigation,” Mittal said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Medical and health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said the three patients, who later succumbed to their injuries, had sustained more than 50 per cent burns.

“Based on preliminary information received from the hospital, there is a possibility that around 10 more people may have suffered injuries and are yet to be brought for treatment,” the minister said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the tragedy, saying reports of multiple deaths in the fire were deeply distressing and extending condolences to the bereaved families.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tuesday’s fire comes less than four months after a devastating blaze at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi’s Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area on February 16 killed seven people. Authorities had then said that the premises were leased as a garment factory but were being used to illegally manufacture firecrackers.