4 die in gas tanker-truck collision in Ajmer: Police

JAIPUR: Four people were burnt to death after a gas tanker collided with a truck carrying marbles on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway in Ajmer district, police said on Friday.

Ajmer superintendent of police Chunaram Jat said the accident took place late on Thursday near the Rani Bagh resort. The two vehicles caught fire, which also spread to a few roadside shops. “The fire was doused late last night and traffic was restored,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths. “It is sad to know about the death and injuries in the accident on NH-8 in Beawar (Ajmer). My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, may God give them the strength to bear this loss and may the departed souls rest in peace.”

“Assistance will be provided to the relatives of the deceased under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Accidental Insurance Scheme. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” the CM tweeted.