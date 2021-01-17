6 dead, 36 injured after bus runs into high tension power line in Rajasthan

At least six persons were killed and 36 injured in a major accident in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, when a bus ran into an 11kv high tension electric line and caught fire on Saturday night around 10:45 pm.

Six people were burnt alive and 36 others sustained burn injuries. The injured were rushed to Jalore district hospital, according to the district administration.

“Due to the critical condition of some people, they were referred to Jodhpur. All victims belong to the Jain community, who were returning to Ajmer and Beawar after visiting the Nakoda shrine,” a police official said.

The accident took place in Maheshpura village, 7 km from Jalore district.

“Jain devotees left Beawar on Friday night in two buses after visiting the Jain temple in the district. The driver of one of the busses lost the way and reached Maheshpura village. While passing through the narrow lanes of the village, the bus hit the 11 KV line and caught fire,” the district official added.

The deceased were identified as Sonal, Surabhi, Chanda Devi, Rajendra, driver Dharmchand Jain and the bus conductor, whose name is yet to be identified.

Some of the injured have been identified as Priyanka, Nisha, Shakuntala, Anushi, Shilpa, Sunita, Seema, Ritika and Shilpa.

Jalore MP Devji Mansingram Patel offered his condolences, and said, “My prayers are there with the relatives of the deceased. May god give them the power to bear this irreparable loss. The administration and Jalore police should provide all possible assistance to the passengers.”