6 dead, 36 injured after bus runs into high tension power line in Rajasthan
- All the passengers on the bus were from the Jain community and were returning to Ajmer after visiting a temple in Beawar
At least six persons were killed and 36 injured in a major accident in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, when a bus ran into an 11kv high tension electric line and caught fire on Saturday night around 10:45 pm.
Six people were burnt alive and 36 others sustained burn injuries. The injured were rushed to Jalore district hospital, according to the district administration.
“Due to the critical condition of some people, they were referred to Jodhpur. All victims belong to the Jain community, who were returning to Ajmer and Beawar after visiting the Nakoda shrine,” a police official said.
The accident took place in Maheshpura village, 7 km from Jalore district.
“Jain devotees left Beawar on Friday night in two buses after visiting the Jain temple in the district. The driver of one of the busses lost the way and reached Maheshpura village. While passing through the narrow lanes of the village, the bus hit the 11 KV line and caught fire,” the district official added.
The deceased were identified as Sonal, Surabhi, Chanda Devi, Rajendra, driver Dharmchand Jain and the bus conductor, whose name is yet to be identified.
Some of the injured have been identified as Priyanka, Nisha, Shakuntala, Anushi, Shilpa, Sunita, Seema, Ritika and Shilpa.
Jalore MP Devji Mansingram Patel offered his condolences, and said, “My prayers are there with the relatives of the deceased. May god give them the power to bear this irreparable loss. The administration and Jalore police should provide all possible assistance to the passengers.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police reject claim that Bikaner girl forced for interfaith marriage
- Bikaner’s superintendent of police, Priti Chandra, rubbished the claims made by the girl’s family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury dips at several places in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 dead, 36 injured after bus runs into high tension power line in Rajasthan
- All the passengers on the bus were from the Jain community and were returning to Ajmer after visiting a temple in Beawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No cause for fear... Happy to be in first few to get vaccinated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan fails to appear in court
- Salman Khan has filed an application before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance in the poaching case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kota medical college principal 1st to get vaccine after recovering from Covid-19
- Vijay Sardana (58) was critically infected with Covid-19 in September 2020 and was hospitalized in Covid-19 ICU for a week but he didn’t lose courage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boy run over by train while catching kite, youth’s throat slit by sharp string
- Nearly 140 persons, including 100 in Jaipur alone, are reported to have been injured in kite-flying incidents in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus claims two more lives as 281 news cases surface in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 dead, 3 critical due to illicit liquor in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, probe on
- Villagers said they approached officials several times in the past with the request for action against the selling of illegal liquor in the area but no action was taken.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan receives 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan reels under bitter cold, near-freezing temperature in Ganganagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Samples found positive from 2 more Rajasthan districts
- The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth suspected of killing mother, her live-in partner in Jaipur rural
- Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'So-called farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': BJP MLA
- BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLP to contest bypolls on 3 assembly seats, local bodies
- In December last year, RLP fielded candidates in 50 by-elections across 12 districts and was able to get four lakh votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox