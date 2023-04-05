Six killed in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Six people were killed in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Tuesday night, police said.

The first accident police said took place on Tuesday night (Representative Photo)

Three people died in a road accident that took place under the Sadar police station area while two women were killed in a road accident that took place under the Siwana police station area and the third accident, which also took place under the Siwana police station area, one person was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit by a car.

Police said, in the first accident, the driver of an SUV car lost control and it got overturned killing three.

Kishan Singh, circle inspector at Sadar police station while confirming the incident said the accident took place six kilometres away from the city limit on Mithra road.

Police have identified the deceased as Khangar Singh, Shyam Singh and Prem Singh, all residents of Mithda village.

In the second accident, Siwana station house officer (SHO) Nathu Singh said the car driver lost control at high speed and crashed.

The deceased were identified as Usha Kanwar and Mohan Kanwar while three others identified as Vijay Laxmi, Chanda Kanwar and Sakshi Kanwar were injured. SHO Singh said that the injured were admitted to the nearby government hospital.

In the third accident, a was man killed when the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit by a car. The deceased was identified as Sura Ram of Bhagwa village who was returning back from the temple on his motorcycle. On the way, his bike was allegedly hit by a car. Police said that he died during treatment at the hospital.

