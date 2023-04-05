2 killed after car crashes into tree in Kapurthala

Kapurthala The impact of the collision left the car badly mangled and iron cutters had to be used to pull out the bodies, they said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two people were killed in the early hours of Tuesday when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Kapurthala, police said.

The impact of the collision left the car badly mangled and iron cutters had to be used to pull out the bodies, they said.

The victims were identified as Joga Singh and Raghbir Singh, both residents of Malsian village in Jalandhar, the police said.

The accident took place around 4am near Tashpur village when they were headed to Malsian from Kapurthala side, they said.