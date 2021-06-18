Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 7 killed, 8 injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan
jaipur news

7 killed, 8 injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan

The accidents took place in Bikaner and Jaipur early Friday morning. In both cases a smaller vehicle rammed a truck
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Seven persons were killed and eight others injured in two road accidents in Bikaner and Jaipur on Friday.

Four persons were killed and six injured when a jeep and a truck collided near Jamsar area, close to Bikaner. The deceased were identified as Saroj (30), Prabhu (35), Satpal (40) and Moolaram (37), SHO Jamsar police station Gaurav Khidiya said.

He said that the victims were on their way to Nokha town of Bikaner from Hanumangarh in an SUV when the driver tried to overtake a vehicle and collided head-on with a truck coming towards Bikaner. The injured persons, including two children, are admitted to Prince Bijay Singh Memorial (PBM) Government Hospital in Bikaner.

Three passengers died on the spot while one lost his life during treatment in the trauma centre of PBM Hospital.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, three men were killed and one injured when their car rammed a truck on Ajmer highway in the wee hours.

The car was being driven at high speed and rammed the truck outside Delhi Public School in Bhankrota area.

