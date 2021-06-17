12 arrested across state in Raisoni state credit society cheating case

PUNE In a second round of raids related to a cheating case against office bearers of the Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni multi-state credit society, the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Pune police crime branch arrested 12 people from at least 5 locations all over Maharashtra, on Thursday.

In the multi-location raids, the people arrested were identified as Bhagwat Bhangale from Pune city; former politician Asif Munna Teli, Prem Narayan Kogta, Sanjay Totla, Jayashree Shailesh Maniyar, all from Bhusawal; former Panchayat samiti member Chagan Zalte, Jitendra Ramesh Patil, Rajesh Lodha, all from Jamner; Pritesh Chanpalal Jain from Dhule; Ambadas Abaji Mankape from Aurangabad; Jayashree Antim Totla from Mumbai; and Pramod Kapse from Akola, according to the police.

In the first round of arrests, the Pune city police crime branch officials had at least nine days’ custody of five related to bank, including Sujeet Subhash Baviskar alias Wani (42), Dharam Kishor Sakhala (40), Mahavir Manakchand Jain (37), Vivek Devidas Thakre (41), and Kamlakar Koli (28), all residents of Jalgaon.

A case against the multi-state credit society was lodged by a woman at Deccan police station in 2020.