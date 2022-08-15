Amrita Meghwal, former BJP MLA, allegedly attacked and threatened by miscreants
Four unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked the vehicle of former BJP MLA from Jalore, Amrita Meghwal. She was reportedly threatened on her way to Jalore from Jaipur on Sunday night.
An FIR was registered with Alwar gate police station.
Additional superintendent of police, Ajmer, Vikas Sangwan said the incident occurred near Nareli puliya when the accused allegedly stopped her SUV. They allegedly threatened her with gun.
Meghwal in her compliant said while she was on her way to Jalore along with his brother, some people showed hand to stop vehicle.
Three people came out of the vehicle, and another remained inside their SUV. She was threatened with a gun, and her vehicle windscreen was smashed with a stone.
A week ago, another BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli was allegedly attacked by mining mafia in Kaman area of the district. No one was injured in the incident.
Earlier in 2021, the same MP was allegedly attacked, which she claimed was by the mining mafia after which she was given security cover by the state government.
Property dealer shot dead in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar
A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unknown two-wheeler-borne miscreants on Sunday evening in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police said. Police said the Jamia Nagar police station received a call from Holy Hospital on Sunday evening, informing them that one a property dealer from Jamia Nagar, Mohammad Waseef Sattar Ghazi, had been brought to the hospital with bullet injuries by locals.
Puneeth Rajkumar-themed Lal Bagh flower show in Bengaluru draws huge crowd on fi
The Lal Bagh Botanical Garden Flower Show, on its last day, attracted a huge crowd as fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar thronged Lal Bagh to pay tributes to their favourite hero. Bengaluru traffic police have also been working to avoid traffic congestion around the area on the last day and already issued a traffic advisory to the people who are visiting the park on Independence Day.
Yogi Adityanath targets ₹10 lakh cr investment at global summit for ‘naya UP’
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment of Rs 4 lakh crore and is eyeing another Rs 10 lakh crore investment at the global investors' summit, proposed to be held in UP in January-February 2023. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for converting the 75 years celebration of India's independence into a “rashtriya utsav (national festival)”. Nine airports were there in the state and five more are coming up.
‘Still to achieve goal of egalitarian society’: Jharkhand CM
Chief minister Hemant Soren said though the tribals and downtrodden were empowered socially, financially and economically during the last 75 years, the goal of establishing an egalitarian society was still to be achieved. “We cannot achieve this goal unless we are successful in preventing exploitation of a person by another person,” Soren said after hoisting the national flag at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground.
Independence Day celebrations held across J&K amid tight security
Independence Day celebrations were held across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday amid high security. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the national flag at the SK stadium in Srinagar while chairpersons of the District Development Council were at the district headquarters to hoist the tricolour. In his address, L-G Sinha said the administration decided that 5 August will be celebrated as freedom from corruption day every year.
