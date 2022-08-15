Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Amrita Meghwal, former BJP MLA, allegedly attacked and threatened by miscreants

Amrita Meghwal, former BJP MLA, allegedly attacked and threatened by miscreants

jaipur news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Meghwal in her compliant said while she was on her way to Jalore along with his brother, some people asked to stop their vehicle
An FIR was registered with Alwar gate police station. (Amrita Meghwal (Facebook))
An FIR was registered with Alwar gate police station. (Amrita Meghwal (Facebook))
BySachin Saini

Four unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked the vehicle of former BJP MLA from Jalore, Amrita Meghwal. She was reportedly threatened on her way to Jalore from Jaipur on Sunday night.

An FIR was registered with Alwar gate police station.

Additional superintendent of police, Ajmer, Vikas Sangwan said the incident occurred near Nareli puliya when the accused allegedly stopped her SUV. They allegedly threatened her with gun.

Meghwal in her compliant said while she was on her way to Jalore along with his brother, some people showed hand to stop vehicle.

Also Read: BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli allegedly attacked by mining mafia in Bharatpur

Three people came out of the vehicle, and another remained inside their SUV. She was threatened with a gun, and her vehicle windscreen was smashed with a stone.

A week ago, another BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjeeta Koli was allegedly attacked by mining mafia in Kaman area of the district. No one was injured in the incident.

Earlier in 2021, the same MP was allegedly attacked, which she claimed was by the mining mafia after which she was given security cover by the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Jamia Nagar police station received a call from Holy Hospital on Sunday evening, informing them that one Mohammad Waseef Sattar Ghazi, a property dealer from Jamia Nagar, had been brought to the hospital with bullet injuries by locals. (Representative image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Property dealer shot dead in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

    A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unknown two-wheeler-borne miscreants on Sunday evening in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police said. Police said the Jamia Nagar police station received a call from Holy Hospital on Sunday evening, informing them that one a property dealer from Jamia Nagar, Mohammad Waseef Sattar Ghazi, had been brought to the hospital with bullet injuries by locals.

  • Lalbagh park authorities will pay a tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar at this year's flower show, after his untimely death shocked fans across the state.&nbsp;

    Puneeth Rajkumar-themed Lal Bagh flower show in Bengaluru draws huge crowd on fi

    The Lal Bagh Botanical Garden Flower Show, on its last day, attracted a huge crowd as fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar thronged Lal Bagh to pay tributes to their favourite hero. Bengaluru traffic police have also been working to avoid traffic congestion around the area on the last day and already issued a traffic advisory to the people who are visiting the park on Independence Day.

  • UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said PM Modi has made the Amrit Mahotsav program of independence a national festival by connecting it with the common man. (Twitter/myogiadityanath)

    Yogi Adityanath targets 10 lakh cr investment at global summit for ‘naya UP’

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment of Rs 4 lakh crore and is eyeing another Rs 10 lakh crore investment at the global investors' summit, proposed to be held in UP in January-February 2023. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for converting the 75 years celebration of India's independence into a “rashtriya utsav (national festival)”. Nine airports were there in the state and five more are coming up.

  • Ranchi: Jharkhand chief mInister Hemant Soren inspects the parade during the 76th Independence Day function at Morhabadi Ground. (PTI)

    ‘Still to achieve goal of egalitarian society’: Jharkhand CM

    Chief minister Hemant Soren said though the tribals and downtrodden were empowered socially, financially and economically during the last 75 years, the goal of establishing an egalitarian society was still to be achieved. “We cannot achieve this goal unless we are successful in preventing exploitation of a person by another person,” Soren said after hoisting the national flag at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground.

  • Rallies were taken out in different parts of the Valley including remote villages near the LoC. (Twitter (@manojsinha_))

    Independence Day celebrations held across J&K amid tight security

    Independence Day celebrations were held across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday amid high security. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the national flag at the SK stadium in Srinagar while chairpersons of the District Development Council were at the district headquarters to hoist the tricolour. In his address, L-G Sinha said the administration decided that 5 August will be celebrated as freedom from corruption day every year.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out