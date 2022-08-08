Rajasthan BJP MP alleges attack by mining mafia, protests cops’ inaction

A BJP MP in Rajasthan has alleged an attack by the mining mafia. The incident was reported from the Bharatpur district, about 170 km from Jaipur.

Ranjeeta Koli, the BJP leader, said the attack took place after she tried to stop around 150 “overloaded” trucks.

“I saw about 150 trucks that were overloaded. I tried to stop them but they fled,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Adding that stones were thrown at her car, she further said: “They thought I was in the car, and thus they pelted stones. I could have been killed. This is an attack on me but I won't be scared.”

The cops have taken note of the incident. “The MP at night told us that she was on her way from Delhi when she spotted overloaded trucks. She tried to stop them, while 2-3 trucks stopped, others escaped. She also stated that while escaping they pelted her car with stones, attacked her,” police officer RS Kaviya told ANI.

However, the BJP leader said the police - in the Congress-ruled state - did not heed her complaint even though she had alleged a threat to her life. She sat on a stir against the cops, ANI reported.

“She sat on dharna alleging overloaded trucks pelted stones at her. We came here, asked her to give a complaint, she agreed. She alleged that she did not get immediate response from nearby chowkis, which has been brought to notice of senior police officials,” district magistrate Alok Ranjan later said.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail