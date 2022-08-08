BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli allegedly attacked by mining mafia in Bharatpur
Ranjeeta Koli, BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, was allegedly attacked by mining mafia late on Sunday night in Kaman area of the district. No one was injured in the incident, police said.
Angered at the incident, Koli along with supporters sat on a dharna asking for the arrest of the accused persons and only after the intervention of the superintendent of police and the collector, she budged.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Raghuvir Kaviya said the MP in her complaint stated she was coming from Delhi on Sunday night. When she tried to stop overloaded trucks, they pelted stones while trying to flee.
Also Read: Got threat letter, crossed-out poster after gunshot outside house, says BJP MP
“I received a call from the people of Kaman over illegal mining. When I reached the spot, hundreds of trucks lined up there were leaving. I asked my brother to stop the vehicles. When he tried to, stones were pelted on the vehicle thinking that I was sitting in the car”, she said while addressing media persons.
“This is the fourth attack on me. I don’t know what action the administration is taking on such issues,” said Koli.
Speaking on the incident, union Minister Arjun Meghwal called out at the state of lawlessness in Rajasthan. “Lawlessness in Rajasthan, mining mafia ruling the state. They had the guts to attack our sitting MP Ranjeeta Koli. This isn’t the first but 4th such attack on her. Rajasthan law & order deteriorating. Crimes against Dalits & women on rise”, he said.
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore also expressed his anger at the lack of action by the state government on the mining mafia. “Rise of elements including PFI in Rajasthan has the blessing of CM... Rajasthan number one for rapes in the country,” he said.
Earlier in 2021, the MP was allegedly attacked, which she claimed was also by the mining mafia. She was provided security cover by the state government.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
In Sena vs Sena, ex-minister Abdul Sattar is Uddhav Thackeray camp’s new target
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Monday opened a new front in the battle with rival camp Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that former minister Abdul Sattar's two children were among the 7,800 candidates accused of allegedly manipulating the results of the Teachers Eligibility Test. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination disqualified 7,880 candidates after evidence emerged that the marks of these candidates were tampered with. Sattar denied the allegations.
-
Illegal encroachments of Noida man demolished days after he abused neighbour
Authorities on Monday demolished Noida Sector 93B resident Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments at Grand Omaxe residential society days after he was booked for assaulting and abusing a woman neighbour for objecting to them. “The Noida Authority hired workers, who demolished an illegal structure using handheld hammers. A bulldozer was also used to break the fibre glass structure put up at his... veranda,” said an official.
-
Declare ERCP as national project, Rajasthan CM Gehlot at NITI Aayog meeting
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded that the government of India (GoI) should declare Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as a national project. In the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog held on Sunday, he also urged to increase financial assistance of the Centre in various centrally sponsored schemes. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
-
Bengaluru: Woman injured by goods train at Yelahanka Railway Station
An unidentified woman suffered a 'major' injury after being hit by a goods train at Bengaluru's Yelahanka Railway Station Sunday. Staff from the Railway Protection Force acted promptly by giving her first aid treatment and then shifting her to a hospital for further treatment. It is not clear how the injury occurred.
-
Prior to 2023 state polls, Tripura parties prepare for village panel elections
Ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2023, the political parties of Tripura are gearing up for the upcoming village committee polls of the autonomous district council. The High Court of Tripura, in a recent verdict, requested the state government to announce the schedule of village committee polls of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and complete the poll process with declaration of results by first week of November.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics