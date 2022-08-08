BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli allegedly attacked by mining mafia in Bharatpur

Ranjeeta Koli, BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, was allegedly attacked by mining mafia late on Sunday night in Kaman area of the district. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Angered at the incident, Koli along with supporters sat on a dharna asking for the arrest of the accused persons and only after the intervention of the superintendent of police and the collector, she budged.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Raghuvir Kaviya said the MP in her complaint stated she was coming from Delhi on Sunday night. When she tried to stop overloaded trucks, they pelted stones while trying to flee.

Also Read: Got threat letter, crossed-out poster after gunshot outside house, says BJP MP

“I received a call from the people of Kaman over illegal mining. When I reached the spot, hundreds of trucks lined up there were leaving. I asked my brother to stop the vehicles. When he tried to, stones were pelted on the vehicle thinking that I was sitting in the car”, she said while addressing media persons.

“This is the fourth attack on me. I don’t know what action the administration is taking on such issues,” said Koli.

Speaking on the incident, union Minister Arjun Meghwal called out at the state of lawlessness in Rajasthan. “Lawlessness in Rajasthan, mining mafia ruling the state. They had the guts to attack our sitting MP Ranjeeta Koli. This isn’t the first but 4th such attack on her. Rajasthan law & order deteriorating. Crimes against Dalits & women on rise”, he said.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore also expressed his anger at the lack of action by the state government on the mining mafia. “Rise of elements including PFI in Rajasthan has the blessing of CM... Rajasthan number one for rapes in the country,” he said.

Earlier in 2021, the MP was allegedly attacked, which she claimed was also by the mining mafia. She was provided security cover by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON