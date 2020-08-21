e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan Police book BJP MP’s husband for alleged molestation

Rajasthan Police book BJP MP’s husband for alleged molestation

The complainant accused Hom Chand Koli, husband of MP Ranjita Koli of entering her house around midnight on August 11 and molesting her.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bharatpur
nationwide lockdown and curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bhopal, Friday, March 27, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI27-03-2020_000079B)
nationwide lockdown and curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bhopal, Friday, March 27, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI27-03-2020_000079B)(PTI)
         

Police booked husband of Bharatpur MP for house trespass and molestation after a 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Bayana police station on Thursday.

According to the complaint, Hom Chand Koli, husband of MP Ranjita Koli, entered her house around midnight on August 11 and molested her. “He was drunk and said he would cover me with jewellery,” she said.

“He fled when my mother and daughter woke up and brought sticks to beat him,” the woman added.

Bayana police circle officer Khiv Singh Rathor said an FIR was registered under sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 451 (house trespass) against Hom Chand Koli.

Koli’s father, Ganga Ram Koli, who was BJP MP thrice between 1991 and 2002 from Bayana-Dholpur Lok Sabha seat until the delimitation in 2008, said all allegations against his son were false. “She (the complainant) was a servant in my house and was removed a few days ago,” he said.

The MP also called the allegations false. “She is trying to malign the family because we removed her. Let police investigate; everything will become clear,” she said.

tags
top news
9 killed in fire at Srisailam hydel power station in Telangana, exit route was choked
9 killed in fire at Srisailam hydel power station in Telangana, exit route was choked
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Former India batsman wants Dhoni and Raina to play in foreign leagues
Former India batsman wants Dhoni and Raina to play in foreign leagues
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In