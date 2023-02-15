Ashok Gehlot questions BJP's credibility over BBC ‘survey’, other issues

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hits out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over several issues including the fresh case of survey conducted by the income tax department at BBC office in Delhi and its studio in Mumbai. Pointing out the credibility of the international news organisation, CM Gehlot said targetting BBC would shed a bad light on the Indian government at world platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What is the credibility of BJP? It is one thing to make a government but it has become a common thing now to stage riots based on religion and caste,” CM Gehlot told the reporters in Rajasthan's Kota.

Also read: ‘Not in a position…’: US on I-T surveys at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan government is currently dealing with charges of state exam papers being leaked. The chief minister said the fear of unemployment is leading the youth of this country to form “gangs” and leak question papers. “Papers are getting leaked in every state, including in the DRDO, Army and high courts,” he added.

On the slip-up incident in the state assembly, CM Gehlot said Rajasthan is being given a bad repute for “reading out two paragraphs from previous year's budget for 34 seconds". “The Prime Minister commented on that (state budget) but he didn't announce anything on ERCP (Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project). He named the project twice before the last assembly election but he forgot to mention it this time,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Approved in 2017, the ERCP aimed at harvesting surplus water in Chambal river and its tributaries during rainy season to use it in water-scarce south-eastern Rajasthan. The water resources department of the state said Rajasthan covers 10.4 of the country, however, it only hold 1.16% of the country's surface water and 1.72% of the groundwater.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Snehashish Roy Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail