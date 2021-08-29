Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashok Gehlot recovering after angioplasty, may be discharged today

Reflecting on his illness, Rajasthan CM AshoK Gehlot said he kept working without any rest in the last three months after recovering from Covid-19 during the peak of the second wave of infection and it took its toll.
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had to undergo angioplasty after one of his main arteries was found to be 90% blocked. (FIle Photo ANI)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who underwent an angioplasty on Friday at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, is recovering and likely to be discharged on Sunday, officials said. A stent was placed in one of his arteries that had 90% blockage, they added.

“Chief minister underwent [an] angioplasty successfully on Friday. He is recovering well. All protocol follow-up tests were done and they are normal. A team of doctors is looking after him. He is in good health and cheerful condition. Today he was mobilised, and will be sent home probably on Sunday,” the health bulletin issued by Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal, SMS medical college said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot tweeted that he was not able to tour and meet people of the state for the past several days due to post Covid health issues.

Reflecting on his illness, CM said he kept working without any rest in the last three months after recovering from Covid during the peak of the second wave of infection and it took its toll.

“I could not take proper rest as advised by the doctors. Due to this, I am having post Covid-19 problems for so long...,” he said.

The CM added that the doctors have advised him complete rest for a few days after which he will serve the people of the state as before.

Gehlot also asked residents of the state to follow Covid containment protocol, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance and hygiene apart from getting vaccinated. He also advised consultation with a doctor if anyone continued to face problems after recovering from the infection, as the slightest negligence can have serious repercussions, he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress leaders such as Mahesh Joshi and Mahendra Choudhary visited temples and held prayers for CM’s health.

