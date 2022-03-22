Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gatherings barred in Kota, officials cite movie screening, festive season

In an order issued on Monday, the Kota district magistrate said assembly of crowds, demonstrations, protests, processions, and rallies will not be allowed
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 09:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

JAIPUR: Authorities in Rajasthan’s Kota have barred the assembly of over four people under Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 from March 22 to April 21 to maintain law and order amid the screening of The Kashmir Files movie and during religious festivals over this period.

In an order issued on Monday, the Kota district magistrate said assembly of crowds, demonstrations, protests, processions, and rallies will not be allowed. It added the assembly of people will be barred during Cheti Chand, Mahaveer Jayanti, Good Friday, Vaishaki, and Jumuatul-Wida festivals. Demonstrations, protests, processions, and marches will not be allowed either.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s when the insurgency began in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the movie while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states have exempted it from taxes.

Shiv Sena has accused the BJP of using the film to win assembly elections in states such as Gujarat, and Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

