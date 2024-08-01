3 killed in Jaipur after getting stuck in waterlogged basement amid heavy rainfall

At least three people died on Thursday after they were stuck in a waterlogged basement of a residential building in Jaipur after heavy rainfall battered Rajasthan cities, officials said. Vehicles move through a waterlogged road after rains, in Jaipur. (PTI photo)

According to police, four people went missing after the basement of a residential apartment in Jaipur’s Vishwakarma area got waterlogged.

“Around 13 people got stuck to that basement when the basement was logged with about 12ft water. An SDRF team was immediately called to the spot who rescued nine people while others went missing,” said Chomu town’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashok Chauhan.

However, after an eight-hour long search, the SDRF team found the bodies of three of them while one was safely rescued.

In Bagru area, SDRF is searching for another minor boy who was washed away due to an overflowing drain, an official said.

Jaipur airport’s entrance was also waterlogged in addition to key roads such as Sikar and Ajmer road affecting traffic movement.

A few schools in Jaipur were also shut amid heavy rains.

Bus overturns in Kota

A bus carrying about 30 people also overturned in a gorge in Kota.

“The incident took place at NH-35 near Mukunda Tiger Hills area when the driver was trying to run in a narrow way to avoid traffic. However, the bus lost control, overturned, and fell into a gorge leaving four injured,” said an official from the Modak police station.

In Churu, a 100-year-old building collapsed early Thursday morning while a portion of a highway in Jalebi Chowk also caved in. However, no casualties were reported in either of the incidents.

More rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday morning predicted heavy rainfall at 11 districts including Jaipur, Dausa, Nagaur, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Tonk, and Churu.

Till 10am, the maximum rainfall was recorded in Jaipur at 173 mm, of which the airport area received the highest at 133 mm.