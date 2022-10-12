Barmer teen raped by cousin, his friends for months. She finally tells her father

BARMER: A man in Rajasthan’s Barmer district raped his 14-year-old cousin, filmed the act and then blackmailed her into letting him and his three friends rape her for months before the teenager finally mustered the courage to tell her father about them, police said on Wednesday.

Her father has filed a first information report (FIR) with the police.

The Barmer police said the four accused were on the run and efforts were being made to track them down.

Chohtan circle officer Dharmendra Daukiya said the case has been registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and gang rape of the Indian Penal Code. If convicted, the penal code stipulates a minimum jail term of 20 years.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s father, her cousin first raped her when she had taken their cattle to the village’s grazing land about five months ago. He also made video clips and took photographs and bragged about it to his friends.

The blackmail started soon after to let him and his three friends rape her again, and again, police said.

Her father told the police that he had been noticing behavioural changes in his daughter and one day, convinced her to open up about the issue. She told him about the abuse and sexual assault that she had been living with for the past five months.

