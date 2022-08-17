Bhim Army chief on way to meet Dalit boy’s family stopped by Rajasthan cops
JAIPUR: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar was stopped at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday and barred from going to Jalore on the ground that it may create a law and order problem, police said.
Chandra Shekhar was to meet the family of the Dalit student who died after being beaten by a teacher, allegedly for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper castes.
Deputy commissioner of police, Jodhpur, Amrita Duhan said, “We are asking him to postpone his visit to Jalore in order to maintain the law-and-order situation.”
Police officers familiar with the development said that Chandra Shekhar was insisting on visiting the Dalit family. His supporters have already gathered at Jalore.
As he was being taken away from the airport, Chandra Shekhar told reporters that there was no reason that he couldn’t meet the child’s family when people from government and opposition parties have. He said he will not return from Rajasthan till he meets the family. “The police are forcibly taking me away from the airport,” he said.
Indra Meghwal, a student of the private school, Saraswati Vidhya Mandir, in Surana village, was beaten up badly on July 20. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13. The teacher involved, Chail Singh, 40, has been arrested and booked for murder under Section 302 of the IPC and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Police, which are conducting investigations into the case, said the initial version that the boy was beaten because he touched or drank from a water pot meant for the upper castes may not be accurate. His family, however, insisted that he died after being beaten by a teacher on seeing him drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste.
-
Maharashtra sees steep Covid spike with 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,800 fresh coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 900 infections reported a day ago, pushing the active case-count to 11,370. Six patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. Of the total 1,800 new cases, more than half of them were detected in Mumbai. With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180.
-
Haryana declares Janamashtami holiday on August 19 in government offices
The Haryana government has notified that August 19 will be observed as holiday in government offices and educational institutions on account of Janamashtami festival instead of August 18.
-
Patra chawl case: ED searches at three premises linked to construction firm
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate searched three locations in Mumbai on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Patra Chawl case, in which veteran Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1. According to ED officers, searches were conducted at three premises of a real estate development firm. The agency searched the firm's head office in Vikhroli, as well as two other premises in Bhandup and Mulund.
-
2 arrested for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr in Kalwa
The Thane Crime Branch unit 1, on Wednesday, nabbed two persons for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr. The pieces of ivory seized were 34.50cm long and weighed 1.40kg. On Tuesday, the Thane crime branch officials received a tip off that a man was coming to sell the elephant tusks in Kalwa. A team of officials led a trap and nabbed two accused aged 40 and 42.
-
Cattle smuggling scam: CBI freezes FDs worth ₹16.9 crore of arrested TMC leader
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday froze fixed deposits worth ₹16.97 crore linked to Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the federal agency on August 11 in connection with the multi-crore West Bengal cattle smuggling scam. Simultaneously, the Calcutta high court summoned Mondal's daughter on Thursday after a petition was filed that she was recruited as an assistant teacher in a state-run primary school without qualifying the Teacher Eligibility Test.
