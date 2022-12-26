BJP alleges rise in crime against women in Rajasthan, writes to NCW, NHRC

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Satish Poonia has written to the National Women Commission (NCW) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take cognisance of increasing cases of atrocities and crime against women in Rajasthan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP leader urged the human rights commission to direct the chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led state government for taking effective measures and swift action against such cases.

Also Read:Human rights commission raps state for not renewing lease of Mahalaxmi racecourse land

Citing an increase in cases of rape and atrocities against women during the current government, Poonia in a letter to the commission stated that more than 8.61 lakh criminal cases were registered so far out of which more than 1.55 lakh cases are related to atrocities on women. “Of them, more than 25,000 cases are of rape and gang rape,” he said.

In the letter, he said recently in Bhilwara district, a case of “sale and purchase of girls on stamp paper” came to the fore. Also, in the districts of Dungarpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, etc, cases of forcibly pushing teenage girls into “prostitution” and “trafficking” have also surfaced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: CM Bommai assures action into Mangaluru killing incident as locals protest

Poonia further alleged that law and order and women’s safety have become a big challenge in the state.

“The image of Rajasthan state has been tarnished by such incidents. Increasing criminal cases against women in Rajasthan state is very frightening and condemnable. Due to the inaction, insensitivity, laxity, poor law and order of the Rajasthan government, such incidents are continuously increasing,” the letter mentioned.

Responding to Poonia, Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said the law and order situation in Rajasthan has rather improved in the current government.

The investigation time was reduced to one-fourth, Chaturvedi said, adding that the rise in cases is due to the compulsory registration of cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP’s allegations are baseless and politically motivated, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON