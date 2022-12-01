Home / Cities / Jaipur News / BJP leader moves HC seeking acceptance of Congress lawmakers’ mass resignation

BJP leader moves HC seeking acceptance of Congress lawmakers’ mass resignation

jaipur news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 02:51 PM IST

Over 90 ruling Congress lawmakers submitted the resignation in September to prevent Sachin Pilot’s possible nomination as chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s successor

Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, and Sachin Pilot. (PTI)
Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, and Sachin Pilot. (PTI)
BySachin Saini

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore on Thursday moved the Rajasthan high court seeking acceptance of the joint resignation that over 90 ruling Congress lawmakers submitted in September to prevent Sachin Pilot’s possible nomination as chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s successor.

Rathore said the government has lost the assembly’s confidence because of the mass resignation but it continues to take decisions by holding Cabinet meetings. He said there has been a constitutional failure as a result of the non-acceptance of resignation, which prompted him to move the court.

“It was required [to] clarify the situation on the constitutional crisis since September 25,” he said. He said infighting forced the lawmakers to challenge the party’s leadership and that they voluntarily resigned. “The resignation was handed over to the speaker but even after two months, it has not been accepted. The ministers and lawmakers who resigned are still occupying constitutional posts...they have no right to continue.”

Rathore said it is the right of the lawmakers to voluntarily resign. “The speaker did not have any information about 91 lawmakers being forced to sign or their resignation letter being forged...the resignation was presented to the speaker personally in writing with signatures. Accepting it without any delay is binding on the speaker as per rules.”

Rathore said he wrote to the speaker regarding the decision on the resignation. “But even after that...Gehlot has remained the chief minister.” He added the speaker should not misuse his position for political purposes. He said the political situation in Rajasthan is heading towards the President’s rule or snap elections.

Congress leader Mahesh Joshi hit back calling it ridiculous that leaders of the BJP, which has weakened the constitutional institutions, are now speaking about the Constitution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out