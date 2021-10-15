Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
jaipur news

BJP Mahila Morcha burns effigy of Rajasthan education minister over his 'Saridon' remark
jaipur news

BJP Mahila Morcha burns effigy of Rajasthan education minister over his 'Saridon' remark

Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra recently made questionable remarks saying schools with more women staff are bound to witness more squabbles.
Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.(PTI)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 06:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha on Friday held a protest march in Jaipur against Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra and burnt his effigy on the occasion of Dussehra in response to his remark that schools with more women staff see more squabbles.

Dotasra, who is also the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, waded into controversy after he made a bizarre statement at an event on Monday that schools that have more women staff are bound to witness more squabbles and because of these squabbles the principal and teachers “have to take Saridon”, a popular medicine for headaches.

"... either the principal or teacher would have to take 'Saridon' due to their inner conflicts. If they overcome this, they will get ahead of men," he had said. Many have called out the leader for his ‘misogynistic’ statement.

Terming the comments “objectionable”, Anuradha Maheshwari, Jaipur president of BJP Mahila Morcha, launched a march from the BJP office in Jaipur till the Civil Lines railway crossing, where the protesters burnt the minister's effigy.

"Today on Dussehra, we burnt the effigy of Dotasra. He should apologise to women and resign," she said.

Earlier this year, Dotasra made headlines for allegedly influencing the interview process of the RAS-2018 recruitment examination for his relatives. The BJP Yuva Morcha members had held a demonstration near the Civil Lines railway crossing in Jaipur demanding action against the minister. Dotasra had rejected the allegations and said that he was being targeted by the BJP.

Topics
bjp mahila morcha govind singh dotasara
