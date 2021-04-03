Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Boy handed over to Pakistan after inadvertently crossing over to India
The Pakistani boy was identified as Karim, a resident of Nagar Parkar in the neighbouring country, said officials.
By Mukesh Mathrani
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Narabet , India – December 24, 2016: Inauguration of the border viewing point as part of "Seema Darshan" or Border visit programme at BOP Narabet near India-Pakistan international border in Gujarat, India, on Saturday, December 24, 2016. (Photo by Siddharaj Solanki/ Hindustan Times)

An eight-year-old boy was handed over to Pakistani authorities after he inadvertently crossed the border between the two countries and entered India on Friday evening.

ML Garg, deputy inspector general of Border Security Force (Gujarat Frontier), said the boy started crying and he was given chocolates and food when border guards found him on the Indian side in Barmer.

The boy was identified as Karim, a resident of Nagar Parkar in Pakistan.

Garg said they held a meeting with the Pakistani border guarding force before handing over the boy to them.

Gemararam Meghwal, 19, from Barmer crossed the border on November 4 last year and is now stranded in Pakistan.

Meghwal is believed to be in the custody of Pakistani’s Sindh police.

Officials said efforts were on for his repatriation.

