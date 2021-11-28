‘CM’s advisors or Parliamentary Secretaries not to get any ministerial status’: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that MLAs appointed as his advisors or those who will be appointed as parliamentary secretaries will not get any ministerial status or any perks.

Hours after cabinet rejig, CM Ashok Gehlot had appointed six advisors, which include three Congress MLAs and three independents on Sunday. Calling the appointments unconstitutional, the opposition BJP has raised its objection, and also to the possible appointment of dozen parliamentary secretaries. On BJP’s memorandum, Governor Kalraj Mishra has sought clarity on the constitutional status of the appointment.

Addressing newspersons at the state Congress office, Gehlot when asked over the controversy, said, “I am only taking advice. Everyone is aware that after Supreme Court orders no one can be given any ministerial status or other perks but if they aren’t given these (status or any perks) what’s wrong?”

Speaking on inflation and the party’s December 12 rally on price rise, Gehlot suggested that the Central government should give grants to oil companies to address their financial needs instead of letting fuel prices increase which put pressure on the public.

He said that inflation has shaken people across the country and there is a need to curb it. “The GoI should assure people that fuel prices will not be increased so that effective control on inflation can be done.”

The CM accused the Centre of weakening the states financially and working against the federal structure. “They are not able to understand the federal structure. They are weakening the states financially. When the states are strong, the country will be strong. The financial management of states is getting disturbed. And all this is happening due to wrong policies of the Centre,” he said.

He reiterated that the Centre has reduced basic excise duty on petrol and diesel from which states used to get share and increased special excise duty, additional excise duty and Cess which is kept by the Centre.

Gehlot alleged that the Centre has reduced petrol and diesel prices in view of assembly elections in five states and people understand it. “When they can reduce the rates due to election then why cannot they assure the country that the prices will not be increased further?” he asked.

State Congress president, Govind Singh Dotasra said that around 40,000 to 50,000 party workers from the state will participate in the rally. “Modi government came to power by making false promises and made the life of the common man miserable. The PM has done nothing to address inflation or unemployment, besides making speeches,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said if the appointments made aren’t given any status, then what’s the point making them. “It clearly shows that the CM is trying to stabilise factionalism and destabilise the government by such moves,” he said.

Pareek added Congress points at the Centre for inflation but why cannot the state government reduce the VAT like done by other states to provide relief to people.