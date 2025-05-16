Communal tension in Udaipur over assault of vegetable vendor, 6 detained: Police

Communal tension erupted in Udaipur late on Thursday after a vegetable vendor was physically assaulted by two youths in the Dhanmandi police station area, police said. The incident triggered unrest in the area with reports of vandalism in the vegetable market. (Representative file photo)

The vendor sustained serious injuries and was rushed to MB Hospital for treatment. Six people were detained by the police on Friday morning and, investigation is underway.

The incident triggered unrest in the area with reports of vandalism in the vegetable market.

Following the incident, Udaipur superintendent of police (SP) Yogesh Goyal and ASP Umesh Ojha took stock of the situation and assured action.

“The vegetable vendor, a resident of Surajpole operating near Maheshwari Dharamshala in Teej Ka Chowk, was approached by two youths from the minority community around 10pm on Thursday. A heated argument broke out over vegetable prices. Although the issue seemed to have been settled with the intervention of bystanders, the youths returned later with more accomplices and attacked the vegetable vendor and his associate, with swords and other weapons. The vendor’s associate was seriously injured in the assault; However, six people have been detained by the police so far and further investigation is still underway”, SP Goyal said.

The associate was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.T he attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident, SP added.

SP Goyal further said that extra police force has been deployed across sensitive areas of the city.

Police teams from Dhanmandi, Surajpole, Bhopalpura, Hathipol, Ghantaghar, Ambamata, Hiranmagri, and Pratapnagar police stations were deployed.

Teams have been formed to trace the culprits, with intensified patrolling and raids underway throughout the city. Authorities have appealed to the public to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours.