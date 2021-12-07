Congress govt in Rajasthan will fall because of infighting: BJP's Satish Poonia

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) in-charge of Rajasthan Satish Poonia on Tuesday brushed aside allegations that the party is trying to topple the Congress government in the state led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. He stressed that not the saffron party, but the Congress government in the northern state will fall due to infighting within the ruling dispensation.

Poonia added that even if the Congress government in Rajasthan survives the infighting, people of the state will dethrone it in the 2023 assembly elections. The state BJP in-charge also showed confidence that the saffron party will register a thumping victory in Rajasthan owing to the welfare policies of the party at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP is not bringing down Ashok Gehlot government, but it will fall due to infighting, or else the people of Rajasthan will oust it from power in 2023,” Poonia was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Rajasthan BJP in-charge also slammed Gehlot for his allegation that Union home minister Amit Shah is trying to topple the Congress government in the state. Poonia added that Congress should instead look at its report card while it was in power at the Centre.

The BJP leader alleged that the UPA government misused Article 356 (President's Rule) over 90 times in India and even conspired to topple state governments.

Poonia's remarks come after Shah also refuted allegations that the BJP is trying to destabilise the Rajasthan government. The Union minister said that the saffron party doesn't have any such intention, and also showed confidence in forming the next government in the northern state.