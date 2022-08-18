Dalit boy death: AAP stir outside Cong HQ after party announces 20 lakh aide

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the matter of giving a job to a family member of the Dalit student - who died last month after he was allegedly thrashed over touching a water pot - is now being fast-tracked. He also said that apart from the compensation given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund, a financial assistance of ₹20 lakh will also be provided by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). “Earlier cases - regarding giving a job to a family member - are being examined. This matter has been taken up under the case officer scheme so that a fast track trial can be conducted,” he said, adding that the 'entire nation is hurt by the death of a 9-year-old innocent child".

His comments on Thursday came amid huge criticism over the death, including from his own party colleagues.

“Compensation amount of SC-ST Act and assistance amount was given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Apart from this, on the instructions of AICC, a financial assistance of ₹20 lakh is being given to the victim's family by the State Congress Committee,” he announced via a series of tweets. Earlier, the state government had announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the affected family. He also assured a speedy investigation and strict punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the Congress Headquarters. A huge police deployment was also seen at the spot as the protestors raised slogans and created unrest and some party workers were detained.

In Rajasthan's Jalore, nine-year-old Dalit student was thrashed by a teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a water pot in the school. He died on August 13 during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad. Accused teacher Chhail Singh (40) was arrested.

