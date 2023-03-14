Doctors perform surgery on Rajasthan man, find 56 pieces of razor blades

BARMER: Doctors in Rajasthan’s Jalore district removed 56 pieces of razor blades from the abdomen of a 25-year-old man who had swallowed three packets, people familiar with the matter said.

The man was brought to the hospital on Monday after he started vomiting blood, which indicated internal bleeding. (Photo: Sourced)

Dr Narsi Ram Devasi, who led the team of doctors who performed the surgery, said it was not clear why the man, an accountant from the district’s Sanchore area, swallowed the blades.

The man was brought to the hospital on Monday after he started vomiting blood, which indicated internal bleeding. In the x-ray, ultrasound and endoscopy that were conducted, Dr Devasi said they spotted multiple pieces of blades inside and decided to immediately operate upon the man.

In the three-hour-long procedure, Dr Devasi said the medical team succeeded in removing 56 pieces of razor blades from his body. The doctor said it appeared that the man had split the blades and swallowed three packets. In due course, the packaging around the blades got dissolved in his abdomen causing cuts and internal bleeding.

The doctor said the patient’s condition is stable. He hasn’t yet told his family or doctors why he swallowed the blades, Dr Devasi said.