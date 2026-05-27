Jaipur, Thunderstorm accompanied by light drizzle was recorded in eastern Rajasthan during the past 24 hours, with dry weather conditions prevailing in the western parts of the state, a met official said on Wednesday.

Eastern Rajasthan experiences drizzle; Sri Ganganagar reels at 47 degrees Celsius

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Heatwave conditions also prevailed at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan, while parts of western Rajasthan experienced heatwave and warm night conditions, the Jaipur met centre said.

Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 47 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, while Sirohi, with 22.8 degrees Celsius, recorded the lowest minimum temperature.

The department said that Rajasthan is likely to continue experiencing heatwave and severe heatwave conditions along with warm nights for the next two to three days, with maximum temperatures expected to range between 44-46 degrees Celsius across most parts of the state.

"Some areas in the Bikaner and Kota divisions and the Shekhawati region may record temperatures between 46 and 47 degrees Celsius, while border areas of western Rajasthan could witness temperatures touching around 48 degrees Celsius on May 27 and 28," Jaipur Met centre director Radheyshayam Sharma said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Met department has issued an orange alert for severe heatwave and warm night conditions for May 27 and 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Met department has issued an orange alert for severe heatwave and warm night conditions for May 27 and 28. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, thunderstorm and rain activity is likely to commence in parts of the state from May 28m, it said.

The officer said that the intensity of thunderstorms and rain activity is expected to increase from May 30, which might continue in some areas during the first week of June as well.

The maximum impact of the western disturbance is likely between May 29 and 31, when parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions may witness dust storms, strong winds and rainfall at isolated places.

Temperatures are likely to dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius from May 29 due to thunderstorms and rainfall, bringing relief from heatwave conditions.

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