Election of President is fight about ideologies, not of candidates: Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the elections of President and Vice President are a fight of ideology and not about candidates.
“This fight is not about any candidate, but of ideologies. The opposition parties made Yashwant Sinha the candidate for the presidential election. If the NDA government and the BJP wanted, they had the opportunity after five years to involve the opposition and come up with a unanimous candidate for a position such as the President,” he said.
Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal governor and the NDA candidate for the election of Vice President, is from Rajasthan. Margaret Alva, former governor of Rajasthan, is the opposition candidate for the VP’s post.
Gehlot also said that having the chairman of both the houses of Parliament from Rajasthan is a pleasant coincidence. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is also from Rajasthan.
“He has become a candidate from Rajasthan just like once Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was (the vice president). It is natural that if the candidate is welcomed in the state, it should be taken in that spirit,” the CM said after casting his vote for the presidential election.
If a candidate is from the state, then there may be sentiments among the people here, but the voting pattern will remain the same, which is on the basis of ideology, Gehlot added.
Sikkim policeman allegedly shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi
A Sikkim Police officer, posted in the national Capital, on Monday afternoon allegedly shot dead three of his colleagues at Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant Barrack in Rohini area, police said. Read: 4 minors held for shooting at man in Delhi HPranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini)further said that accused belonged to Indian Reserve Battalion of Sikkim Police.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s remand extended in Hoshiarpur firing case
The police remand of the alleged mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was extended by three days in a case of firing outside the house of a Hoshiarpur-based liquor contractor in December 2019. Also read: 36 cops, 10 cars took Moosewala murder suspects to Punjab's Mansa from Delhi's Tihar jail He was produced in a court on Monday by the CIA staff amid heavy security after his seven-day remand ended.
Two arrested for mobile thefts in Pune
The crime branch Unit III officials arrested two persons for committing seven mobile thefts. Cash estimating ₹2.16 lakh has also been recovered from their possession, said officials on Monday. The accused have been identified as Raj Anganuram Gautum (26), a resident of Jaunpur District, Uttar Pradesh and Vijay Shivmurat Ram Kumar ( 20), a resident of Gazipur from Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested on July 14.
Delhi: Cop shoots dead three colleagues in Haiderpur area, nabbed
Two police personnel were killed and a third one was injured after their colleague opened fire in the Haiderpur area of Delhi on Monday. The accused is a Sikkim Police personnel posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area, the Delhi Police said.
Maharashtra floods: IMD issues orange alert for Gadchiroli, Gondia districts
An orange alert has been issued for the districts Gadchiroli and Gondia by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai for Monday by predicting a thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. Earlier on Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force personnel carried out relief work in flood-affected areas in Gadchiroli and distributed various essential items among the people.
