Home / India News / Presidential polls LIVE: Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha in race to Raisina
Live

Presidential polls LIVE: Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha in race to Raisina

2022 presidential polls LIVE updates: India elects its 15th president today. The contest is between NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha (File Photos)
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha (File Photos)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

2022 presidential polls LIVE updates: NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is contesting the election against opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha. The numbers are stacked in Murmu's favour after she received support from unlikely quarters with parties like Shiv Sena, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha extending their support recently. She had already received support from Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress Party. 

Yashwant Sinha, the former union minister, was chosen opposition candidate after Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, Gopakrishna Gandhi, refused to run for the post. On Saturday, he made an appeal to BJP lawmakers urging them to vote for him. 

The president is indirectly elected through an electoral college which comprises members of parliament of both houses and members of legislative assemblies of all states and union territories. The nominated members are unable to vote. 
 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:59 AM IST

    Patnaik calls Droupadi Murmu 'daughter of Odisha,' announces full support

    Just a day before July 18 Presidential polls in the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will get full support from the Biju Janata Dal, ANI reported. In a series of tweets today, Patnaik, who is also the chief of BJD, said, "Addressed all BJD MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing from 18th July. It is indeed a matter of honour and pride for our state that the daughter of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu has been nominated to the highest office of our country."

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:54 AM IST

    Prez polls: Political parties in Maha take precautions to ensure votes do not become invalid

    Various political parties in Maharashtra are taking extra efforts to ensure none of the votes cast by their MLAs and MPs turn invalid in Monday's presidential election, PTI reported. A Maharashtra BJP leader said on Sunday that the party has taken extra efforts to educate each of its MLAs and MPs on voting for the Presidential polls to avoid their ballots getting invalidated for any lacunae

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:45 AM IST

    Reconsider your decision to support Sinha: Shivpal to Akhilesh

    Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in a letter to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday had appealed to him to reconsider his decision to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 presidential election while referring to an old statement of Sinha calling SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an “ISI agent”. Full report

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:35 AM IST

    Presidential poll: Odisha BJP offers prayers for Droupadi Murmu's victory

    A day ahead of the Presidential polls in the country, the Odisha BJP unit offered prayers at different temples in the state for NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's victory, ANI reported. The party cadres organized prayers and lit diyas at Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Temple at Puri, Shri Lingaraj Temple at Bhubaneswar, Maa Samaleswari Temple at Sambalpur, Maa Sarala Temple, Jagatsinghpur in Odisha.

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:29 AM IST

    Murmu talks of excitement among tribals, women over her nomination as Prez pick

    A day before the presidential poll, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu interacted with MPs from NDA on Sunday and said that tribals and women in the country are excited and delighted over her nomination for the country's top constitutional post, according to sources. Full report

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:21 AM IST

    Droupadi Murmu meets NDA leaders on eve of presidential poll

    The ruling NDA’s presidential election nominee, Droupadi Murmu, on Sunday said her candidature has sent a positive message among tribal communities and women, who are excited at the prospect of a woman from a marginalised tribe occupying the highest constitutional office in the country. Read more

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:14 AM IST

    Will vote in Presidential poll, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

    Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday said he would vote in the Presidential polls on July 18, after getting discharged from a hospital here. Having recovered from Covid-19, Stalin is set to be discharged from a private hospital here on Monday. Full report

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:10 AM IST

    Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu has easy edge over Yashwant Sinha

    India’s 15th president is set to be elected on Monday, and Droupadi Murmu, backed by the ruling National Democratic Alliance, seems to be headed for a comfortable win with numbers in her favour. Challenging her is the opposition’s pick - Yashwant Sinha - who had quit the BJP in 2018. Murmu, if elected, would be India’s first tribal woman president. Full report

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
presidential election droupadi murmu yashwant sinha + 1 more
india news

Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Centre to introduce 24 bills

Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The first day of the parliament monsoon session will see voting for the presidential election.
Parliament monsoon session begins today(HT file)
Parliament monsoon session begins today(HT file)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 07:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Presidential polls LIVE: Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha in race to Raisina

2022 presidential polls LIVE updates: India elects its 15th president today. The contest is between NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha (File Photos)
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha (File Photos)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu has easy edge over Yashwant Sinha| Top 10

India's 15th president to be elected: Droupadi Muru has got support from unlikely quarters over the past one month. 
Presidential candidates Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha in file pic.
Presidential candidates Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha in file pic.
Published on Jul 18, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Breaking:  Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security, prosecutor amid war

  • Breaking news today July 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Stormy Monsoon session likely as Oppn set to protest

The first day of the session will also see voting take place to elect the 15th President of India.
During the all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
During the all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 04:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Let planning reflect the PM’s LIFE mantra

Last year, at COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, PM Modi introduced the idea of LIFE, or ‘Lifestyles for Environment’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 04:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByBharati Chaturvedi
Close Story
india news

Nepal, India should settle issues diplomatically, says ex-PM Prachanda

The former Nepal premier visited BJP headquarters on Sunday on the third and final day of his visit to India. He was invited to India by BJP chief JP Nadda.
Prachanda (left) with BJP chief JP Nadda. (Twitter/JP Nadda)
Prachanda (left) with BJP chief JP Nadda. (Twitter/JP Nadda)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 03:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Medical tourism market reels under Covid hit

Major private hospitals in Delhi admit they are yet to see a revival in international patient footfall to its pre-pandemic levels, especially since the regime change in Afghanistan, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and the rising dollar rates.
While the number of international patients seeking medical care is slowly rising, private hospitals have only managed to reach 75-80% of the pre-pandemic numbers, said officials. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
While the number of international patients seeking medical care is slowly rising, private hospitals have only managed to reach 75-80% of the pre-pandemic numbers, said officials. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 02:54 AM IST
Copy Link
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

CRPF officer killed in Pulwama terrorist attack at a checkpoint

The deceased, assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, was hit by bullets as terrorists opened fire at a check post at Gangoo crossing in Pulwama from a nearby apple orchard. He succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital.
Terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchard. (ANI)
Terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchard. (ANI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 01:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Will vote in Presidential poll, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

In a letter to party workers, the DMK president on Sunday thanked cadre, leaders and office-bearers of several parties for wishing him a speedy recovery
Chief minister M K Stalin tested positive for coronavirus on July 12 and was hospitalised two days later for investigations and observation. (PTI)
Chief minister M K Stalin tested positive for coronavirus on July 12 and was hospitalised two days later for investigations and observation. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Arrested Karnataka officer moves SC alleging media trial

Justice Sandesh had questioned why Manjunath, the then Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner, was not made an accused in the bribery case involving Deputy Tehsildar Mahesh P S who worked in his office.
Senior Karnataka officer J Manjunath, arrested in a bribery case, has moved the Supreme Court alleging media trial after Karnataka high court’s Justice HP Sandesh made “unwarranted remarks” while hearing the bail plea of an accused in the matter and later claimed to have received a threat of transfer. (HT PHOTO)
Senior Karnataka officer J Manjunath, arrested in a bribery case, has moved the Supreme Court alleging media trial after Karnataka high court’s Justice HP Sandesh made “unwarranted remarks” while hearing the bail plea of an accused in the matter and later claimed to have received a threat of transfer. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Cost, space benefit; Water aerodromes to boost connectivity, tourism in Karnataka

A senior state government official said the objective behind the water aerodromes concept, besides addressing connectivity and tourism prospects, is also to minimise the spending on establishing traditional airports
Infrastructure development minister V Somanna said “with an objective to set ground and take-off on aviation-led growth, boost the economy and tourism with better connectivity, we are planning to develop” the water aerodromes. (HT)
Infrastructure development minister V Somanna said “with an objective to set ground and take-off on aviation-led growth, boost the economy and tourism with better connectivity, we are planning to develop” the water aerodromes. (HT)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

‘Original BJP not running Karnataka, it’s a coalition govt’: DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar also claimed that there were a lot of issues within the ruling party as those who have gone to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) constitute over 60 per cent in the government, and the long-time party loyalists feel that they are being sidelined.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said it was a coalition government in the state, and it is not being run by those from the “original BJP”. (ANI)
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said it was a coalition government in the state, and it is not being run by those from the “original BJP”. (ANI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Violence erupts over student’s death in Tamil Nadu, school buses torched

Police arrested the school’s principal, correspondent and secretary along with 70 protesters for vandalism.
Angered over the girl’s death, the protesters stormed into the school premises in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi and set fire to school buses and property. (Reuters)
Angered over the girl’s death, the protesters stormed into the school premises in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi and set fire to school buses and property. (Reuters)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story
india news

Karnataka Congress to hold protest against ED summons to Sonia, Rahul on July 21

The federal agency had accepted a request from Sonia Gandhi seeking postponement of the questioning in the case and asked the Congress president to record her statement with the agency in the last week of July.
Congress state president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said his party will hold a protest on July 21 against the central government’s decision to “torture” their national leaders over the National Herald case. (ANI)
Congress state president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said his party will hold a protest on July 21 against the central government’s decision to “torture” their national leaders over the National Herald case. (ANI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out