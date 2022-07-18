Presidential polls LIVE: Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha in race to Raisina
2022 presidential polls LIVE updates: NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is contesting the election against opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha. The numbers are stacked in Murmu's favour after she received support from unlikely quarters with parties like Shiv Sena, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha extending their support recently. She had already received support from Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress Party.
Yashwant Sinha, the former union minister, was chosen opposition candidate after Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, Gopakrishna Gandhi, refused to run for the post. On Saturday, he made an appeal to BJP lawmakers urging them to vote for him.
The president is indirectly elected through an electoral college which comprises members of parliament of both houses and members of legislative assemblies of all states and union territories. The nominated members are unable to vote.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 18, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Patnaik calls Droupadi Murmu 'daughter of Odisha,' announces full support
Just a day before July 18 Presidential polls in the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will get full support from the Biju Janata Dal, ANI reported. In a series of tweets today, Patnaik, who is also the chief of BJD, said, "Addressed all BJD MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing from 18th July. It is indeed a matter of honour and pride for our state that the daughter of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu has been nominated to the highest office of our country."
-
Jul 18, 2022 07:54 AM IST
Prez polls: Political parties in Maha take precautions to ensure votes do not become invalid
Various political parties in Maharashtra are taking extra efforts to ensure none of the votes cast by their MLAs and MPs turn invalid in Monday's presidential election, PTI reported. A Maharashtra BJP leader said on Sunday that the party has taken extra efforts to educate each of its MLAs and MPs on voting for the Presidential polls to avoid their ballots getting invalidated for any lacunae
-
Jul 18, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Reconsider your decision to support Sinha: Shivpal to Akhilesh
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in a letter to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday had appealed to him to reconsider his decision to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 presidential election while referring to an old statement of Sinha calling SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an “ISI agent”. Full report
-
Jul 18, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Presidential poll: Odisha BJP offers prayers for Droupadi Murmu's victory
A day ahead of the Presidential polls in the country, the Odisha BJP unit offered prayers at different temples in the state for NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's victory, ANI reported. The party cadres organized prayers and lit diyas at Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Temple at Puri, Shri Lingaraj Temple at Bhubaneswar, Maa Samaleswari Temple at Sambalpur, Maa Sarala Temple, Jagatsinghpur in Odisha.
-
Jul 18, 2022 07:29 AM IST
Murmu talks of excitement among tribals, women over her nomination as Prez pick
A day before the presidential poll, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu interacted with MPs from NDA on Sunday and said that tribals and women in the country are excited and delighted over her nomination for the country's top constitutional post, according to sources. Full report
-
Jul 18, 2022 07:21 AM IST
Droupadi Murmu meets NDA leaders on eve of presidential poll
The ruling NDA’s presidential election nominee, Droupadi Murmu, on Sunday said her candidature has sent a positive message among tribal communities and women, who are excited at the prospect of a woman from a marginalised tribe occupying the highest constitutional office in the country. Read more
-
Jul 18, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Will vote in Presidential poll, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday said he would vote in the Presidential polls on July 18, after getting discharged from a hospital here. Having recovered from Covid-19, Stalin is set to be discharged from a private hospital here on Monday. Full report
-
Jul 18, 2022 07:10 AM IST
Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu has easy edge over Yashwant Sinha
India’s 15th president is set to be elected on Monday, and Droupadi Murmu, backed by the ruling National Democratic Alliance, seems to be headed for a comfortable win with numbers in her favour. Challenging her is the opposition’s pick - Yashwant Sinha - who had quit the BJP in 2018. Murmu, if elected, would be India’s first tribal woman president. Full report
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Centre to introduce 24 bills
Presidential polls LIVE: Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha in race to Raisina
Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu has easy edge over Yashwant Sinha| Top 10
Breaking: Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security, prosecutor amid war
- Breaking news today July 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.