Live Presidential polls LIVE: Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha in race to Raisina 2022 presidential polls LIVE updates: India elects its 15th president today. The contest is between NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition joint candidate Yashwant Sinha. NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha (File Photos) By OPEN APP 2022 presidential polls LIVE updates: NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is contesting the election against opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha. The numbers are stacked in Murmu's favour after she received support from unlikely quarters with parties like Shiv Sena, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha extending their support recently. She had already received support from Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress Party.



Yashwant Sinha, the former union minister, was chosen opposition candidate after Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, Gopakrishna Gandhi, refused to run for the post. On Saturday, he made an appeal to BJP lawmakers urging them to vote for him.



The president is indirectly elected through an electoral college which comprises members of parliament of both houses and members of legislative assemblies of all states and union territories. The nominated members are unable to vote.

