‘Every person must have ambition’: Gehlot takes swipe at Pilot over ‘PM’s praises’ saga

In wake of the internal skirmishes of the Congress party’s state unit coming to light, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said every person should have ambition, and there is nothing wrong in it, but the right approach makes the difference.

The internal challenges Gehlot faces is seen in the context of recent developments following the statements of senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

“There aren’t any challenges but in politics every person has ambition, which should be there and there is nothing wrong in it but the approach makes a difference,” Gehlot told media persons in Baran, adding that his cadre’s focus is on winning the (next) elections.

When asked why rumours are spread if the prime minister praises him, the CM said, “What he said what a fact. He didn’t talk about my performance. Had he done so, he would have agreed to my suggestions of announcing Mangarh Dham a monument of national status, a railway project and implementing Chiranjeevi health scheme across the country.”

“Had he agreed to my proposals, then I would have agreed that he was praising me,” Gehlot said.

The CM’s reaction came three days after Pilot took a dig over Gehlot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing the stage at a public gathering and the latter speaking highly of the chief minister.

“I find the praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot) very interesting. The PM had similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament. We all saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development, shouldn’t be taken lightly,” Pilot claimed.

Commenting on claims of anti-incumbency sentiments against the Congress government in Rajasthan, the CM said, “Neither is it there, nor will it happen. We are fortunate that our team is working well…we brought such a good budget and schemes because of which there is no anti-incumbency.”

Gehlot said the people want work and development, which his ‘government is delivering’.

