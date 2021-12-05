Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fed up with fights with husband, Kota woman jumps into well with 5 daughters

Chechat Circle Officer DSP Praveen Nayak said prima facie the routine fights between the woman and her husband was the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step.
The deceased woman has been identified as Badamdevi, a mother of seven and the wife of Shivlal Banjara, a resident of Banjaron Ka Dera at Kaliyahedi village under Chechat police station.(HT File)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
PTI | , Kota

Upset over regular fights with her husband, a 40-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a well with her five minor daughters, all of whom died, when the man had gone to attend the condolence meeting of a relative, police said Sunday.

They said the villagers spotted the six bodies Sunday morning and informed the police who rushed the bodies to a local hospital.

The deceased woman has been identified as Badamdevi, a mother of seven and the wife of Shivlal Banjara, a resident of Banjaron Ka Dera at Kaliyahedi village under Chechat police station.

The five minor deceased girls are Savitri (14), Ankali (8), Kajal (6), Gunjan (4) and one-year-old Archana.

Police said the two other daughters -- Gayatri (15) and Punam (7) -- escaped the ill-fate as they remained asleep.

Chechat Circle Officer DSP Praveen Nayak said prima facie the routine fights between the woman and her husband was the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step.

Shivlal worked as a blanket and cloth vendor.

The CO said the man was not present at his home when the incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday on Sunday as he had gone to attend the condolence meeting at his relative’s home in another village.

Chechat police station SHO Rajendra Meena said the well is just 100 meters from the house of the woman.

Shivlal returned to home Sunday morning after being informed of the incident but he did not tell the police why his wife took the extreme step, the SHO said.

A case under section 174 of CrPC would be lodged in the matter to investigate carried out, he said.

The postmortem of the six bodies is underway, he said.

