Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Fined 40L by khap panchayat for not giving land to inlaws: Rajasthan woman
jaipur news

Fined 40L by khap panchayat for not giving land to inlaws: Rajasthan woman

Bhilwara superintendent of police Vikas Sharma said the woman, Jhamku Devi, has alleged in her complaint the the khap panchayat has also boycotted her
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A khap panchayat, an unelected council of village elders, has imposed a fine of 40 lakh on an 80-year-old woman for refusing to transfer her 12 bighas of land in the name of her in-laws in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The panchayat has also boycotted the woman and her daughter.

The police have lodged the case at Karoi police station and investigation has started.

Bhilwara superintendent of police Vikas Sharma said the woman, Jhamku Devi, has alleged in her complaint the the khap panchayat has also boycotted her.

Also Read | Heavy rain warning for west MP, east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for today

Devi’s son passed away years ago, and her husband also died four years back. Her brothers-in-law (younger and elder brother of her husband) were eyeing her share of land, she said. They called panchayat a number of times on this issue but she refused to relent. However, at a recent meeting, she was ordered to transfer the land to her brothers-in-law.

When she refused to give in around two weeks back, she was boycotted. She moved in with her daughter, at which, her daughter’s family has also been allegedly boycotted and the fine imposed on her, she told police.

Devi said she wants to divide her land among her three daughters.

The SP said the concerned police station has been asked to lodge a first information report and start the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people

Stranger jumps on subway tracks to help man in wheelchair who fell. Watch

Cat visits neighbour’s house every day for few hours. Watch what he gets up to
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP