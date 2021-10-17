Former Congress minister Mahipal Maderna passes away at 69

Former Rajasthan Congress minister Mahipal Maderna, 69, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness.

He was recently released on bail in the infamous kidnapping and murder of ANM Bhanwari Devi.

He was suffering from cancer and died at 7.44 am on Saturday. His daughter, Divya Maderna, is a sitting MLA from Osian assembly seat in Rajasthan.

Maderna was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and after long judicial custody, he was out on bail for treatment.

Several leaders, including chief minister Ashok Gehlot, condoled his demise.

“Deep condolences on the demise of former minister and senior Congress leader Mahipal Maderna. I pray God to give strength to the family members to bear the shock and peace to the departed soul,” Gehlot tweeted.

Former deputy CM, Sachin Pilot, tweeted, “The news of the demise of former minister Mahipal Maderna is extremely sad. My deepest sympathies are with the family of Maderna in this very difficult time. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.”

Leader of Opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria, said, “Sad to hear about the passing away of Mahipal Maderna. May God grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear this loss.”

Maderna was a cabinet minister in the Gehlot government. He was in jail for around 9 years in the Bhanwari Devi case. On August 24, he was granted bail by the High Court.

Bhanwari Devi was a government nurse in Jodhpur. Maderna and former MLA Malkhan Singh allegedly had illicit relations with her and she was abducted and murdered in 2011.