Four minor cousins missing from Jaipur’s Muhana area, search underway: Police

Four children, including three girls and an eight-year-old boy, have gone missing from Jaipur’s Muhana area after leaving their home on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a search operation, police said.

Muhana Station House Officer (SHO) Gur Bhupendra said that the missing children are a 13-year-old girl, her 9-year-old sister, their 11-year-old cousin, and an 8-year-old cousin.

According to police, CCTV footage shows the children walking towards Malpura Gate after returning from tuition classes, while multiple police teams have been deployed to trace their whereabouts after examining surveillance footage and questioning e-rickshaw drivers.

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Muhana Station House Officer (SHO) Gur Bhupendra said that the missing children are a 13-year-old girl, her 9-year-old sister, their 11-year-old cousin, and an 8-year-old cousin.

According to the police, the children left home without informing anyone at around 2 pm after returning from tuition classes. When they did not return by evening, family members and relatives began searching for them in nearby areas. Despite their efforts, the children could not be found.

“The children do not have mobile phones. We are extremely worried and are desperately waiting for their safe return,” a family member said.

Police examined CCTV footage from the locality and surrounding areas. “The footage showed the four children walking together towards Malpura Gate. In one clip, they were seen stopping at a bangle shop and looking at bangles, while another video showed them standing near an e-rickshaw,” an officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have questioned e-rickshaw drivers operating in the area to gather information about the children’s movements. “Investigators are also analysing CCTV footage from multiple locations across the city to trace their route and determine their whereabouts,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have questioned e-rickshaw drivers operating in the area to gather information about the children’s movements. “Investigators are also analysing CCTV footage from multiple locations across the city to trace their route and determine their whereabouts,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Searches are underway at the Malpura Gate bus stand, nearby markets, public places and adjoining areas. Police are also collecting footage from CCTV cameras installed along all possible routes taken by the children,” he added.

Officers said every possible angle is being investigated, and efforts are underway to locate the missing children at the earliest.