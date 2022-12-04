Gangster Raju Theth murder: Rajasthan police nab 5 accused including 1 minor

The Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested five, including a minor, in connection with the murder of gangster Raju Theth in Sikar district , officials said.

Gangster Raju Theth, 43, was shot dead on Saturday morning outside his house on Piprali road by armed assailants. The whole incident was captured on CCTV.

The accused fired shots at the police when they tried to nab them and in cross-firing, two of the five accused received bullet wounds, police said.

Besides Raju Theht, a man identified as Tarachand Kadwasara, who had gone to pick up his daughter studying in a coaching institute there, was also hit by bullets and died.

Assuring strict action against the accused, chief minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on Twitter, “Five accused of yesterday’s murder case in Sikar have been arrested along with recovery of their weapons and vehicles. Speedy trial of all these accused will be ensured by the court to give them severe punishment at the earliest.”

Police said Theth, who had more than two dozen cases against him, was involved in a rivalry with the dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police fire in June 2017. Theth was out on bail.

Additional director of police (ADGP), crime, Ravi Prakash said the five arrested accused have been identified as Manish Jat (25) and Vikram Gurjar (28) of Sikar and Satish Kumawat (40), Jatin Meghwal (24) and one minor, all residents of Haryana.

Prakash said an intense search operation was launched after the shooting incident and the borders were sealed. It was learnt that the accused were hidden in Dabla area near Haryana border. A raid was conducted in which Manish and Vikram were nabbed at around 3 am on Sunday, he said. Police said a team of over 200 police personnel were involved in this operation, including the superintendent of police of Sikar and Jhunjhunu.

“Thereafter, upon receiving the information, police teams went to nab the remaining three, who were reportedly hiding at a hamlet near Haryana border. The accused opened fire at police knowing that they were surrounded. In the crossfire, the two accused received bullet wounds in leg, and are being treated at SMS hospital in Jaipur. All three were nabbed today morning at 10 am,” said the ADGP.

After Theth was shot dead on Saturday, a man namely Rohit Godara, who introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Facebook, claimed responsibility for the killing, saying it was to avenge the death of Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda. The Facebook post was later deleted.

Banuda, a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014 and it was alleged that Theth was behind the murder.

However, Godara shared another post on Facebook at night, saying Theth was his enemy and he has no regrets about his killing and apologised to the family of Kadwasara and his community. He also said that he will try to support Kadwasara’s family in every possible manner.

Meanwhile, family members and relatives of Theht and Kadwasara sat on dharna in front of the mortuary of the district hospital in Sikar on Saturday demanding the arrest of the accused.

