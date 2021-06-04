Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Gehlot asks Centre for timely supply of black fungus injections
“If this injection is given to the patient in time, then their life can be saved,” he added.(PTI photo)
Gehlot asks Centre for timely supply of black fungus injections

PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 02:02 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the Centre to supply Amphotericin B injections used for the treatment of black fungus in a time-bound manner.

"Like Remdesivir injections, the Central government has taken the responsibility of allocating Amphotericin B injection to states. But the states are not getting the injections on time which is causing a lot of trouble to the patients," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“If this injection is given to the patient in time, then their life can be saved,” he added.

Gehlot appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to ensure the availability of Amphotericin B injections so that patients can be treated on time.

Story Saved
