Gehlot urges Centre to increase vaccine quota of Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 10, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to the Centre claiming Rajasthan was the best performer in the vaccination drive. (ANI)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday wrote to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and requested him to increase the Covid-19 vaccine allocation for the state. He said they have created a capacity to vaccinate over 1.5 million people daily to ensure expeditious vaccination. Gehlot added their daily vaccination is limited to the extent of supplies received from the Centre. He said the daily average of vaccine doses received since the start of the vaccination drive for people over 18 has been around 20,00,00-30,00,00.

“I request for your personal intervention regarding our request for enhanced allocation of vaccines for Rajasthan,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot added the Covid-19 cases are declining but they were strengthening the medical infrastructure from the primary health care level in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic. “It is apparent that apart from Covid-appropriate behaviour, vaccination is the only way to effectively counter the threat of the third wave.”

Gehlot wrote Rajasthan is the best performer in terms of the vaccination drive. “Over 2.59 crore (over 25 million) people have already received the first dose of vaccination, and out of these over 44 lakhs (4.4 million) have even received the second dose as well,” he wrote. “...around 65 lakh (6.5 million) people are due to get their second doses by the end of July. The Center has been allocating vaccines primarily on the basis of the target population, while greater consideration should be given to the number of people due for the second dose.”

